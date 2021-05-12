The Country - Dog edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay ran with a dog theme, after hearing Craig Nash wanted to "release the hounds" on the Wairakei golf course at a Norwood fundraiser for Farmstrong.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM responded vigorously to criticism about the pay freeze (that's not a pay freeze) for the public sector, MIQ facilities for the primary sector and the government's handling of the economy.

Paul Paynter:

The GM of the Yummy Fruit Company took issue with the government's response to MIQ spaces for the horticulture industry and he revealed the "eye-watering" cost of bringing seasonal workers into New Zealand via managed isolation, describing the situation as a complete train wreck.

Tim Myers and Craig Nash:

We headed to the Wairakei golf course for an update on the big Norwood fundraiser for the rural mental health charity Farmstrong.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics took issue with The Country host's comments that ruminant animals were just like humans and wanted a varied diet.

Chris Brandolino:

We talked to the BIG DOG at NIWA as winter paid its first visit (in the middle of a drought) for 2021!

