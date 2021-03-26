The Country - Disco edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay busted out sweet disco sounds after watching a documentary on Saturday Night Fever.

On with the show:

Evan and Linda Potter:

We catch up with the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and the new National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing who were recognised at the National Sustainability Showcase at Te Papa last night, attended by all the regional supreme winners of the 2020 BFEAs.

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the New Zealand Forrest Owners Association has his hands full with a self-described "Failed Fat Forrester from Murupara".

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel discusses mental health, the Suez Canal and rugby.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Jacinda's bright-line test and whether Judith needs to start praying again!

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of the market.

