The Country - Deer edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with PGG Wrightson's National Velvet Manager Tony Cochran, to talk about the deer farming industry.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

National's leader comments on the big contentious political issues of the day; the climate emergency declaration, doubling of sick pay, higher taxes and, as always, David Parker.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs talks about what she considers to be the ludicrous grants from Creative NZ and we look back in time to some weird and wonderful rainmakers.

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based GM Research looks at the increasing geo-political tensions between Australia and China and how that might play out for New Zealand and its primary sector.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent reflects on 75 years of "The Country Hour" radio show, the trade tensions with China and good times for beef farmers and not so good for sheep farmers.

Tony Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson Livestock Report with the National Velvet Manager looking at the state of the deer farming industry.

