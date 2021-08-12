The Country - Dance edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Judith Collins about her "dance-off" with Simon Bridges at the National Party conference over the weekend.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

We ask National's leader about her roadmap out of Covid, the latest polls (leaked and otherwise), her bizarre mating ritual dance-off with Simon Bridges and what she wants to do with Winston!

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ comments on this week's IPCC report and the role New Zealand agriculture has to play in reducing global GHG emissions.

Stewart Mitchell:

The Canterbury A&P Association chairman says large numbers are expected and the number of exhibitions stands at the event has nearly sold out. He also puts on his NZRU chairman's hat to talk a bit of footy and goes into bat for 30,000-seat stadium for Christchurch.

Andrew Gibson:

We take our monthly look at the livestock markets with PGG Wrightson's Taranaki Livestock Manager/Auctioneer.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent at Quobba Beach Station, a sheep station about 60km north of Carnarvon, at the western most point of Western Australia.

Listen below: