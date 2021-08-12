The Country - Dance edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Judith Collins about her "dance-off" with Simon Bridges at the National Party conference over the weekend.
On with the show:
Judith Collins:
We ask National's leader about her roadmap out of Covid, the latest polls (leaked and otherwise), her bizarre mating ritual dance-off with Simon Bridges and what she wants to do with Winston!
Dr Tim Mackle:
The chief executive of DairyNZ comments on this week's IPCC report and the role New Zealand agriculture has to play in reducing global GHG emissions.
Stewart Mitchell:
The Canterbury A&P Association chairman says large numbers are expected and the number of exhibitions stands at the event has nearly sold out. He also puts on his NZRU chairman's hat to talk a bit of footy and goes into bat for 30,000-seat stadium for Christchurch.
Andrew Gibson:
We take our monthly look at the livestock markets with PGG Wrightson's Taranaki Livestock Manager/Auctioneer.
Chris Russell:
We find our Australian correspondent at Quobba Beach Station, a sheep station about 60km north of Carnarvon, at the western most point of Western Australia.
