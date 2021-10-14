The Country - Country Calendar edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dan Henry, the voice behind the iconic television show Country Calendar.

On with the show:

Dan Henry:

He's the iconic voice behind the iconic television show Country Calendar. Today we find out about the man behind the voice.

Marc Gascoigne:

It's Ag Mental Health Week so today we're yarning to a Waikato dairy farmer and Farmstrong Ambassador who shares his mental health journey and says "before you can look after your family, your farm and your animals, you've got to look after yourself.

Chris Russell:

Our Sydney-based Australian correspondent is in SA awaiting the opportunity to return to his hometown. Today we yarn about great lamb prices, falling wool prices and new quad bike safety laws.

Jamie Cunninghame:

PGG Wrightson's National Dairy Sales Manager comments on strong demand for in-milk cows and the start of the weaner dairy beef sale season.

