The Country - Christchurch edition

Today The Country remembers the victims of the Christchurch earthquake which took place on this day ten years ago.

On with the show:

Andy Thompson:

We reminisce, 10 years on, from the deadly Christchurch earthquake which cost 185 lives.

Dick Tayler:

One of Christchurch's favourite sons looks back on how life changed for him, 10 years on from February 22.

Alan Pollard:

The chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ ponders who's going to pick our apple crop plus he joins the list of earthquake refugees.

Dr Gwen Grelet and Sam Lang:

The co-authors of a white paper on Regenerative Agriculture which sets out pressing research priorities, also reflect on their respective earthquake experiences.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the chief executive and a board member, respectively, of Fieldays.

Listen below: