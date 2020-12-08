The Country - China edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Hunter McGregor for a lesson in Chinese pronunciation.

On with the show:

Malcolm Bailey:

Few people in New Zealand agriculture have worn as many hats as our first guest. Today we chew the farming fat with a former president of Federated Farmers, former Fonterra director and current Westpac board member and chair of the Dairy Companies Association and Red Meat Profit Partnership.

Don Fraser:

The man behind Fraser Farm Finance offers some sage monetary advice as we "mine a savvy mind".

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's final quarterly Rural Confidence Survey for 2020 which sees farmer confidence now at its highest level since late 2019, after plumbing record lows during the Covid lockdown.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Chinese correspondent is a Kiwi selling venison in Shanghai, where life in the high-end food service sector is largely getting back to normal after the Covid shock. Plus, he also offers a lesson in Chinese pronunciation.

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay farmer who, like our first guest Malcolm Bailey, wears many agri-business and governance hats.

