The Country - Charlie Watts edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum paid tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, by playing some of his greatest tunes.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture offers his thoughts on the government's Covid response and the prospects of a Free Trade Agreement with the UK including dairy and red meat. Plus, we reminisce about catching up at a Rolling Stones concert in 2014.

Julia Jones:

The Eureka-based Head of Insight for NZX poses an edgy question. Has Rural New Zealand turned into a bunch of whingers? And is one voice for farmers actually the answer?

Sir David Fagan:

We talk to the world's greatest shearer about how the industry is faring under Level 4 lockdown with a lot of pre-lamb shearing still in the pipeline.

John McOviney:

By day he's the chief executive of Steelfort. By night he moonlights as a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. Today we continue our series looking at how leading New Zealand businesses are operating under Level 4 lockdown.

Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year takes an opposing view to Julia Jones about whether farmers are turning into a bunch of whingers.

