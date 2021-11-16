The Country - Carbon farming edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay spoke to leading sheep breeder Derek Daniell, about how carbon farming is affecting the rural community.

On with the show:

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders explains why Groundswell has postponed its Wairarapa protest on Sunday. Plus we look at how carbon farming is dividing the rural community.

Damien O'Connor:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade on the eve of his departure on a trade trip to Australia, Singapore and Switzerland. Plus, we also debate the $36 million MIQ debacle and carbon farming.

Rob Dunne:

We talk to the man behind Movember, as we look to raise money (at great personal expense!) for men's health. Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. Today we talk about Singles Day, Covid and selling direct to consumers.

Listen below: