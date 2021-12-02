The Country - Carbon edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fish and Game NZ chair Ray Grubb about the unseen costs of carbon farming, after New Zealand carbon prices hit a record $68/unit at auction.

On with the show:

Ray Grubb:

With the price of carbon this week reaching $68/tonne in the first auction post-COP26 (up 172 per cent in the past two years), we ask the Chairman of Fish and Game NZ if there's got to be a better way of mitigating GHG emissions than planting good pastoral land in pine trees.

Karen Williams and Shane McManaway:

Today's Wairarapa-based farmer panel features the national vice president of Federated Farmers and one of New Zealand's most high-profile agribusiness leaders.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says the new Covid variant Omicron could be a friend rather than an enemy, plus we look at crazy beef prices and a seaweed that could save the planet.

Roddy Bridson:

In a first for the New Zealand livestock selling industry, we preview the first whole herd dairy online auction scheduled for next Thursday.

