The Country - Carbon edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fish and Game NZ chair Ray Grubb about the unseen costs of carbon farming, after New Zealand carbon prices hit a record $68/unit at auction.

Ray Grubb:

With the price of carbon this week reaching $68/tonne in the first auction post-COP26 (up 172 per cent in the past two years), we ask the Chairman of Fish and Game NZ if there's got to be a better way of mitigating GHG emissions than planting good pastoral land in pine trees.

Karen Williams and Shane McManaway:

Today's Wairarapa-based farmer panel features the national vice president of Federated Farmers and one of New Zealand's most high-profile agribusiness leaders.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says the new Covid variant Omicron could be a friend rather than an enemy, plus we look at crazy beef prices and a seaweed that could save the planet.

Roddy Bridson:

In a first for the New Zealand livestock selling industry, we preview the first whole herd dairy online auction scheduled for next Thursday.

