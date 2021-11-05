The Country - Can edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Emerson's marketing manager Greg Menzies to celebrate the canning of the 2021 vintage of Mackaiser, or as the man it's named after describes it - "Speight's with a bit of kick".

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy updates the flooding in Gisborne (354mls at Tokomaru Bay) and the long-range prospects of a dryer, hotter summer.

Sir John Key:

We ask our former PM about the prospects of the world plunging into another GFC and where NZ's future lies as a food-producing nation? We also look at the future of alternative proteins and how they could play a complementary role alongside traditional livestock farming? And is he coming back for 2023?

Don Carson:

We debate the future of carbon farming with the PR guru for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Greg Menzies:

We find the marketing manager of our brewing partners, Emerson's, at the beautiful lake-side town of Tekapo on a stunning day. Today's also the day we can the 2021 vintage of Mackaiser.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a bad week at the office for Jacinda.

