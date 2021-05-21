The Country - Budget edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a yarn to Jane Smith, Don Carson and Barry Soper about Budget 2021.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist commented on the "Fudge-it Budget," why she wanted to form a gang, and why she reckoned New Zealand could no longer be known as Middle Earth.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the Forest Owners Association went into bat for the industry, saying carbon farming and forestry taking over from pastoral land was all not bad for rural communities. Plus, we saluted excellence in the industry ahead of tonight's Southern Wood Council Forestry Awards.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel pondered migrant labour and what was in the Budget for the productive and primary sectors.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered the winners and losers from the Budget and how it would be different if his old mate Winnie was still around.

