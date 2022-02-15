The Country - Boat edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated the anniversary of the good ship Dunedin's 1882 departure from Port Chalmers to London with a cargo of frozen meat, by playing songs about boats.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments, pithily, on the protesters in Wellington and we question him on just how many critical health and primary sectors workers have made it through our borders.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist is starring on an upcoming Sunday programme on carbon farming. Plus, she says the television crew was gob-smacked about the wall of regulation facing farmers.

Craig Hickman and Grant Farquhar:

Today's panel features two high-profile farming social media personalities.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an economist if the economy is going to crash and burn under a labour crisis, the likes of which we've never seen before.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks us through how to farm through Covid, why the Ottawa truckers' blockade has widespread support and why he reckons Biden is going soft on Putin.

Listen below: