The Country - Bees edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates World Bee Day by playing tunes from artists that start with the letter b.

On with the show:

Chris Lewis:

The Waikato farmer and Federated Farmers' spokesman talked about immigration and employment. Plus, in response to Damien O'Connor's interview yesterday we went in search of the real numbers around the shortage of workers in the dairy industry.

Judith Collins:

It's Budget Day and while the under-fire Leader of the Opposition said she had the toughest job in the country, she reckoned some of the Government's "woke" policies were making life a little bit easier. Today we asked her what she was expecting in the Budget this afternoon and what she would do if she was in Jacinda's shoes.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy on why it's still dry.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent was amused, amazed and outraged by the PETA response to mouse plague.

Listen below: