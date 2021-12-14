The Country - Awards edition

Today on The Country, North Otago farmer Jane Smith stole the show with her "Smasher Smith Awards" for 2021.

On with the show:

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms paints a good news/bad news scenario for the red meat industry. The bad news is the labour woes and the shipping bottleneck. The good news is the record returns and the good climatic season farmers are enjoying.

Jane Smith:

Is an outspoken North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who comes up with her (now) annual Smasher Smith Awards. And she takes no prisoners.

Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:

While the incessant rain is proving a challenge to the horticulture and viticulture industries, we had some sunshine to a couple of listeners' day with some Xmas cheer from Hunter's Wine.

