The Country - Avocado edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular to find out why the industry was going through one of its toughest seasons in the last decade.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on annual inflation at 4.9 per cent and the highest quarterly rise since 1987, a "fun but desperate" vaxathon event, and how to incentivise vaccinations with a $250 tax credit for all fully-vaxed New Zealanders.

Jen Scoular:

Even the ever-enthusiastic and effervescent chief executive of NZ Avocado is battling to paint a bright picture on the current state of the avocado market, as supply vastly exceeds demand.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather

r expert talks picnics, Bishop Brian and a Labour Weekend of two halves.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort talks farming, the Covid response and launches a promotion to win a Lawnmaster 58V 4-in-1 Brushcutter Kit worth $800.

Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today we profile an entrepreneurial young leader in agriculture who features in Rural Women NZ's podcast series "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels".

Listen below: