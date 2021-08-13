The Country - Auckland edition

Today The Country is coming to you straight outta Auckland. Where Rowena had spilled coffee on the desk and Jamie wasn't sure if the show was on air.

On with the show:

Nadia Lim:

We kick off The Country with a celebrity chef and My Food Bag founder who says most New Zealanders are almost totally detached from the realities of producing food at scale.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood comments on a column by Steve Cranston - a Hamilton-based ag and environment consultant.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the weekend.

Smiley Barrett:

We track down the other half of the Norwood panel on his Taranaki dairy farm as he prepares to head to Auckland to watch his three boys play for All Blacks.

Barry Soper and Heather Du Plessis-Allan:

We get two for the price of one today with our Auckland-based political power couple!

