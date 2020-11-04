The Country - American edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay prepared for the impending USA election by playing American tunes and interviewing farm broadcaster Marlin Bohling from Nashville, Tennessee.

On with the show:

Mikki Williden:

Following on from the Heart Foundation's rather draconian decree that we should only eat 350 grams of red meat per week, we find a nutritionist who takes issue with this "reductionist" view looking specifically at one food group, saying it's important to focus on the bigger picture - which is our overall dietary pattern.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent tells us about his US family getting up close and personal with Coronavirus, as his country heads into lockdown on Thursday. We also look at what's happening on-farm and the American election.

Judith Swales:

Fonterra's Melbourne-based CEO Asia Pacific reviews last night's GDT auction (-2 per cent) and the result (announced yesterday) of the Director elections which saw Brent Goldsack re-elected and Cathy Quinn elected to the Board (with former Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy missing out).

Marlin Bohling:

Is a farm broadcaster at RFD-TV and Rural Radio in Nashville, Tennessee, which is True-blue Trump Country. We ask him if a Red State could possibly go Blue like it did in 1976 (Carter) and 1992 and 1996 (Clinton).

Steve Hollander and Phil Ropiha:

STIHL Timbersports NZ has announced it is joining the Rural Games in Palmerston North on March 12-13 after several years of being based at the National Fieldays. We catch up with Phil Ropiha from STIHL and Founder and Trustee of the Rural Games Steve Hollander.

