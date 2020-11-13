The Country - AgFest edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum was joined by Andy Thompson, the founder of AgFest, as he reported live from the main event in Greymouth.
On with the show:
Andy Thompson, Damien O'Connor, Andrew Horsbrugh:
The founder of AgFest, Minister for Agriculture and Farmlands Director of Growth and Innovation kicked off the show live from the main event at the Greymouth Aerodrome.
Don Carson:
Today the freelance rural commentator talked about the fallout New Zealand could face with the souring of Australia and China's trade relations.
Tim Myers and Andy Thompson:
The CEO of Norwood is at AgFest, spending some quality time with Founder Andy Thompson.
Martin Devlin:
The host of the Devlin Radio Show talked a bit of sport, including rugby's latest woes, before he offered a rather risqué comment on the benefits of golf.
Phil Duncan:
We caught up with Monday's weather expert on a Friday, as he was joined by Andy Thompson at AgFest.
