The Country - 9/11 edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked guests where they were on September 11 2001, as tomorrow (NZ time) is the 20th anniversary of the devastating terror attack on the World Trade Center.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's top dog weather guy (and native New Yorker) talks being up close to 9/11 and gives us an update on the windy weather.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who's in an ongoing battle with Stats NZ. Plus, she's none-too pleased with James Shaw's carbon emissions at a time when the farming community is in the gun from the government.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent on the Nullabor Plain halfway between Perth and Adelaide. We talk 9/11, the lucky state in the Lucky Country, Mad Cow Disease, wool and rugby.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel ponders life under Level 2, farming and footy. Plus, where were they on 9/11.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reflects on 9/11 and comments on Auckland getting out of Level 4 lockdown and James Shaw getting out of New Zealand for a carbon-fuelled climate change talkfest in Glasgow.

