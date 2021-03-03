The Country - 15 per cent edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with a rather surprised Miles Hurrell, as the Fonterra chief executive commented on a whopping 15 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on a "crazy increase" in the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction.

Jacinda Ardern:

Today the PM pondered rural event cancellations, rural bank closures, winter grazing changes, and rates rises in Central Hawke's Bay.

Chris Brandolino:

Today the NIWA weather forecaster not only tells us what's up this week, but also gives us his three-month outlook.

Marc Featherstone:

We catch up with the founder of the new Hunting HQ app, which aims to connect hunters with farmland in a win-win situation.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel tackles Westland Milk Products' milk price, rural event cancellations and the importance of communication in farming communities.

