The Country - 15 per cent edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with a rather surprised Miles Hurrell, as the Fonterra chief executive commented on a whopping 15 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction.
On with the show:
Miles Hurrell:
Fonterra's chief executive comments on a "crazy increase" in the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction.
Jacinda Ardern:
Today the PM pondered rural event cancellations, rural bank closures, winter grazing changes, and rates rises in Central Hawke's Bay.
Chris Brandolino:
Today the NIWA weather forecaster not only tells us what's up this week, but also gives us his three-month outlook.
Marc Featherstone:
We catch up with the founder of the new Hunting HQ app, which aims to connect hunters with farmland in a win-win situation.
Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:
Today's panel tackles Westland Milk Products' milk price, rural event cancellations and the importance of communication in farming communities.
