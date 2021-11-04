The Country - 10 edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, who had 10 responses to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor's 10 responses to DairyNZ's 10 ways the Government could back Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers urges farmers to create a checklist on how to run their farm in case they get Covid-19 and can't do so themselves. Plus, in response to Dairy NZ and Damien O'Connor, he comes up with an additional list of 10 things the Government can do to help farmers.

Judith Collins:

National's leader agrees that Oppositions don't win elections, Government's lose them. And she reckons Jacinda is doing a pretty good job of the latter. Plus, she goes one better than Simon Bridges with her very generous Movember donation.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent has finally made it home to Sydney after five months on the road.

Deane Carson:

Is a Southland-based farm consultant who's leading The Country team's charge to raise $25k for Movember.

Listen below