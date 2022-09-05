Farm systems students Zac Egerton (left), Jack Sloane, Brooke Clark, James Luxton (masked), Sage Mayo and Cam Major take a break at Telford's technology workshops with academic programme manager Debbie Rankin (right). Photo / Nick Brook

Change is in the air but Telford Agricultural College is positive about the future.

The college near Balclutha, which teaches agricultural courses, had its annual open day on Friday, where students and staff expressed their optimism about their place in the changing tertiary landscape.

"On October 31 we cease being part of Southern Institute of Technology and move under the national Te Pukenga umbrella, but our fees-free offers will continue for next year," campus development manager Josh Borgia said.

About 200 visitors were expected for the open day, and high schools from as far afield as Invercargill had visited on other days.

The one-year full-time farm systems programme is Telford's signature course, with 10 modules ranging from health and safety and personal management to fencing and shearing.

"We're seeing the effect of our marketing, especially on social media," academic programme manager Debbie Rankin said.

"We have a fabulous cohort of students this year - reliable and easy to teach.

"They prefer our hands-on learning and enjoy cycling through the course, which is about a third each - class theory, practical on-campus and work experience on site.

"There are huge opportunities in the district, so we have plenty of encouragement for students to stay on after they've graduated," Rankin said.

Polytechnics throughout the country are undergoing major changes and Borgia said Telford was positive about the potential for pooled resources.

But it was taking care to ensure its niche would be recognised and protected under the changing national framework.