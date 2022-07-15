Tegel head office workers Anna and Maureen join Rasela on the production line at Tegel's Henderson poultry factory as staff shortages bite. Photo / Tegel Foods Ltd

Tegel head office workers Anna and Maureen join Rasela on the production line at Tegel's Henderson poultry factory as staff shortages bite. Photo / Tegel Foods Ltd

RNZ

Some employees at Tegel Foods' head office are swapping their desks for the factory lines and retraining as temporary workers as staff shortages bite.

Tegel Foods chief executive Egbert Segers said a combination of winter illness, national labour shortages and closed borders meant employee absence was significantly impacting the production of products.

"This is an unprecedented situation for Tegel and it means we are simply unable to make some of our products," he said.

That in turn meant gaps in supermarket fridges and freezers, Segers said.

"I apologise to all our customers but I want them to know that we just don't have the people, it's as simple as that."

Segers also apologised to the retailers Tegal couldn't supply.

"They are the ones who deal with disappointed customers and we know that it puts them in a difficult spot.

"We really are doing all we can to fulfil orders. At this stage, it's just impossible to say when things will be back to normal."

At the company's Taranaki plant, 900 of the factory's 2300 staff were off sick.

And sausage production was down 40 per cent compared to its usual output of about 100 metric tonnes of sausages per week.

Segers said the volunteers from Tegel's head office, including accountants, planners and IT workers, had been drafted in to boost numbers on the production line at the plant.

"We have such a dedicated group of employees and they have been incredibly loyal through Covid but the reality for many businesses like ours around the country is we are operating in an unsustainable environment and are doing what we can under the current restraints," he said.

"I want to thank those volunteers and I especially want to pay tribute to our production people who are operating under immense strain, and putting in some massive hours to keep the lines running.

"It's a tough job at the best of times, and these are definitely not the best of times."

- RNZ