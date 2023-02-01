The bridge on No. 4 Road was completely washed out and a solution is yet to be finalised. Photo / Tyson Smith

The bridge on No. 4 Road was completely washed out and a solution is yet to be finalised. Photo / Tyson Smith

Access to 30 homes on a rural road in Te Puke will be limited for at least another week while the council works to install a temporary bridge.

A bridge over Raparapahoe Stream on No 4 Road washed out on Sunday morning with all the properties above it affected.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer, deputy mayor John Scrimgeour and the council’s transport manager met with the residents on Monday to discuss options for access.

Denyer told Local Democracy Reporting the council was considering various options and it was “looking positive” for a Bailey bridge, (a portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge) to be installed by mid to late next week.

In the meantime, there was residents-only access through a private orchard down a gravel road and across an alternative bridge to Manoeka Road.

The residents were “pretty positive” but were obviously concerned that they need access, Denyer said.

“That alternative route does give them [the residents] basic access.

“One of the big concerns is obviously there’s kiwifruit about to ripen and be harvested.”

There were one million trays of kiwifruit to come off the affected properties with the only access over the washed-out bridge, he said.

“Obviously it’s quite a big economic impact if that doesn’t happen.”

Resident Steve McManaway owns several properties on No 4 Road and said there was a substantial amount of kiwifruit there.

It would be around 60 days before the fruit needed to be harvested and access for trucks was required, McManaway said.

“There’s a certain amount of urgency in the whole operation,” he said.

He was optimistic despite the issues caused by the washout and said the residents were okay.

“We have got one or two people that have got health issues up here, but we are aware of it and they’re aware of it. So I think if we just keep monitoring it I think it’s manageable.”

There were also children that would be starting back at school this week.

“The council are aware of the urgency of getting something pretty safe put in place so that they can get to school.”

Asked his thoughts on finding out the bridge was gone, McManaway replied: “You see the chaos that’s been caused up in Auckland and you think, well, we’ve dodged it.

“But when you go down and see your own bridge taken out and the access taken out, and then all of a sudden the vulnerability of actually not having the convenience of doing what you want to do.

“A lot of people are lucky that they’ve got their infrastructure still intact.

“It’s an inconvenience, I’m afraid. A big inconvenience but we’ll get around it.

“I think out of these adverse events good things happen.”

Denyer said a finalised plan and timeline for access would be shared with residents and the public on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the region, other roads were closed (as of last night):

Lund Road in Aongatete is closed due to a slip.

Upper Ohauiti Road near number 1167 is closed due to a slip.

Washer Road, Te Puke is going to be closed to all vehicles from today due to structural integrity issues following the high water levels. The council is in contact with contractors to organise an alternative crossing.

Oropi Road 1 lane Bridge is closed due to bad scouring under the bridge.

Wairoa Road by the Crawford Road intersection in Te Puna has an underslip so it’s closed.

Many other roads remain partially closed because of slips.

On Monday the Western Bay of Plenty District Council was responding to 65 active road events.

With a red heavy rain warning now in place for the region, Denyer urged people to stay safe and only travel if necessary.

“We are expecting more slips. Given the rain warning and the ground is already saturated.”

He asked people to report any slips, fallen trees or flooding to council on 0800 926 732.

- Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.