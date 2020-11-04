Te Awamutu teenager runner-up in national Holstein Friesian photo competition

Jay Seebeck at the 2019 National All Dairy Breeds Youth Camp. Photo / Supplied

A quiet residential street in the Waikato town of Pirongia is home to two teenagers who are both eager to become dairy farmers.

Jay Seebeck, 15, and Brad Seager, 17, live next door to each other and occasionally swap sale catalogues featuring dairy cattle.

"It's quite handy being able to walk out the door and pass the catalogues over the fence once I have read them," laughed Seebeck.

Seebeck's a Year 11 student at Te Awamutu College, where he is studying biology, science, agriculture, english, maths and outdoor education.

He spends school holidays and weekends working on the Te Awamutu dairy farm of David and Wendy Harker.

The couple milk 405 mainly Holstein Friesian cows on 252 hectares and own the stud Westell Holsteins.

"I get to help feed, shift and milk cows, and collect newborn calves. It is a busy time of the season on-farm," said Seebeck in late winter.

Seebeck first met Wendy a decade ago when he took one of the couple's heifers to his school's calf club day. It helped cement his career goal.

"My grandparents are farmers. They used to operate a dairy farm and that's where I discovered my love for dairy cows," he said.

"I have been so fortunate that Wendy has been such an amazing mentor. I look forward to spending time on the farm."

Wendy Harker is on the board of Holstein Friesian NZ and heavily involved in advancing genetics in the dairy sector.

It has provided Seebeck and Seager with plenty of opportunities to help prepare and lead dairy cattle at A&P Shows.

They have gained skills in animal husbandry, showmanship and nutrition; they have even started acquiring their own dairy cattle.

"I bought my last calf club calf off Wendy and David. I paid for grazing when she was young," said Seebeck.

The cow, Westell Aftershock Seatle, calved for the first time last year. She had a heifer which he named Crozier Meridian Santiago.

A photo of Seebeck and Santiago clipped and show ring-ready was runner-up in the senior section of a national competition run by Holstein Friesian NZ.

Brad Seager and his heifer Westell Alcove Lacey placed first.

Jay Seebeck with Crozier Meridian Santiago. Photo / Supplied

Wendy and David gave Jay another calf this year and he also owns a cow at Tim Barclay's dairy farm.



He purchased another calf in partnership with fellow teenage breeder and classmate Boyd Ferguson of Te Awamutu last year at the Next Generation Sale in Hamilton.



"That's four and a half dairy cattle in total. I'm keen to continue building my numbers," said Seebeck.



Seebeck attended the South Island Holstein Friesian Championships at the NZ Agricultural Show last November.



It was an opportunity to catch up with Dean Geddes, whose stud Tahora Holsteins milks 350 cows at Tai Tapu.



The Geddes' hosted the National All Dairy Breeds Youth Camp at their farm last year, which Seebeck attended.



"It was great spending a few days learning new skills around preparing animals for the show ring," he said.



"It was an enjoyable way to meet other like minded young people who are interested in the same things as I am."



Seebeck was also part of the team that placed second in the youth challenge at this year's International Dairy Week Australia in January.