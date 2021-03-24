Tararua businesses attract crowds at Central Districts Field Days

Toni Chapman of the Tararua District Council said the Walks and Rides in Tararua brochures were"flying out the door."

Pic 2: BTG290321FD2 Caption: Customers everywhere in the NZ Natural Clothing marquis.

Pic 3: BTG290321FD3 Caption: Metalform's Managing Director Campbell Easton and Sales and Marketing manager Tim Henman stand by their latest creation a Tow and Fert Multi 500 which can be towed behind a quad bike.

Pic 4: BTG290321FD4 Caption: Juliet Baker and Craig Guy showing Outgro products for which there has been keen interest.

Pic 5: BTG290321FD5 Caption: MacDougalls Automatic Milking machine demonstrated by technical specialist Jono Rowlands.

Pic 6: BTG290321FD6 Caption: Very keen interest from all the visitors in Turton's Farm Supplies Custom Cottage and other sheds.

Pic 8: BTG290321FD8 Caption: Amy Lonsdale goes in the draw for a tablet by landing the sponge in the hole at the MCI and Associates site supervised by Aaron Karena and Simon Curran.

Pic 9: BTG290321FD9 Caption: Betacraft staff member Lauren Norvock models a jacket which was very popular.

Pic 10: BTG290321FD10 Caption: Tumu salesman Kevan Todd said pole sheds, posts and farm rails were gaining inquiries the whole three days.

By Dave Murdoch



Three beautiful days encouraged a very large turnout of people to the Central Districts Field Days no doubt keen to see the return of the event after last year's last-minute cancellation because of Covid.

Tararua businesses took the opportunity to promote their services and products and reported keen interest and good sales.

There was every kind of business demonstrating once more the versatility of Tararua, which is the foundation of the district's resilience.

Chief pilot of Tararua Heliworks Alex Chittock poses with his B2 Squirrel helicopter and loader taking a break between busy weeks.

Clothing seemed to be very popular. Norsewood's NZ Natural Clothing in the north and Betacraft in the south reported hectic sales as farmers and other customers stocked up on bargain clothes and coats for the winter.

Among the new and interesting machinery items was MacDougalls' automatic milking machine that lets the cow in, washes the udder, fits the cups, milks and records the milk from each udder quarter and even feeds the cow before releasing it, without a human in sight.

Similarly useful and very simple to use is Metalform's latest Tow and Fert machine, which is small enough to be towed behind a quad bike as the farmer follows the herd.

With interest in housing very strong Turton's Farm Supplies are building and selling two-room custom cottages which drew huge crowds and For Farms said they had "outstanding interest" in rural properties.

Fertiliser application and supply is certainly a priority as farmers look to boost autumn growth, Outgro and Tararua Heliworks filling orders for the next couple of months.

Manawatu mayor Helen Worboys said in the programme introduction: "We look forward to Central Districts Field Days as an opportunity to celebrate who and what we are, as we rise above the threat of Covid-19."

Tararua certainly did its part in making the event really great.