Taranaki Farming trainees showcase their agriculture skills

Trainees came together for a friendly agricultural competition. Photo/ Supplied

Trainees from Land Based Training Te Rua O Te Moko Normanby, Kii Tahi - Ashley Park Waitōtara and Stratford Demonstration Farm showcased their agricultural skills by coming together for a friendly competition.

Hosted at Te Rua O Te Moko in Normanby, trainees competed in fencing, gumboot throwing and finished off with a farming quiz to test their knowledge. Like every friendly competition, the day was finished off with a barbecue and lots of laughter.

Carley Young, Land Based Training tutor, says it was awesome to see the Agriculture Level 2 and 3 students come together from across the three Taranaki farms.

"A bit of friendly rivalry was a great motivator and certainly helped with team building for our trainees and tutors."

Mark Bellve was one of the judges on the day. Photo/ Supplied

Michael McCombs from Te Rua O Te Moko and Mark Bellve, a professional fencer from Barns and Boundaries, were the judges for the day.

"The quality of the fencing was very high, so it was hard to decide a winner," says Mark.

The winner on the day was Kii Tahi -Ashley Park, followed closely by Stratford Demonstration Farm and Te Rua O Te Moko.