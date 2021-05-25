Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Taranaki Farming trainees showcase their agriculture skills

2 minutes to read
Trainees came together for a friendly agricultural competition. Photo/ Supplied

Trainees came together for a friendly agricultural competition. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Press

Trainees from Land Based Training Te Rua O Te Moko Normanby, Kii Tahi - Ashley Park Waitōtara and Stratford Demonstration Farm showcased their agricultural skills by coming together for a friendly competition.

Hosted at Te Rua O Te Moko in Normanby, trainees competed in fencing, gumboot throwing and finished off with a farming quiz to test their knowledge. Like every friendly competition, the day was finished off with a barbecue and lots of laughter.

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

Carley Young, Land Based Training tutor, says it was awesome to see the Agriculture Level 2 and 3 students come together from across the three Taranaki farms.

"A bit of friendly rivalry was a great motivator and certainly helped with team building for our trainees and tutors."

Mark Bellve was one of the judges on the day. Photo/ Supplied
Mark Bellve was one of the judges on the day. Photo/ Supplied

Michael McCombs from Te Rua O Te Moko and Mark Bellve, a professional fencer from Barns and Boundaries, were the judges for the day.

"The quality of the fencing was very high, so it was hard to decide a winner," says Mark.

The winner on the day was Kii Tahi -Ashley Park, followed closely by Stratford Demonstration Farm and Te Rua O Te Moko.

Subscribe to Premium