Tairāwhiti is aiming to tackle its pine problems by taking up to 100,000 hectares of forestry and pastoral land out of production and planting it with permanent bush.
The challenge it is faced with now is how to do that and who will pay the hundreds of millions of dollars it will cost.
It comes as the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment calls for forestry credits for fossil fuel emissions to be phased out.
Over 20% of Tairāwhiti is covered in pine trees, many were planted after Cyclone Bola in 1988 to help with erosion control as the region has the most slip-prone land in New Zealand.
But as it’s matured and been harvested, the slash has caused major problems by washing into rivers, communities and beaches.
It was so bad in 2023 after Cyclones Gabrielle and Hale that a ministerial inquiry into land use was launched. It found lives were put at risk and said the time to fix this “environmental disaster” is running out. It recommended planting the worst areas back into native bush.
In response, a Transition Advisory Group (TAG) was established, which includes forestry owners, Māori landowners, people with farming interests and experts from the Gisborne District Council and the Ministry for Primary Industries.
This week, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, called for a radical shake-up of the Emissions Trading Scheme, proposing the phasing out of forestry carbon credits for fossil fuel emissions.
Aratu’s harvesting manager, Andre van Haandel, looks over the site and explains that not all of the trees we’re looking at will be replanted.
“We’re going to reduce the number of trees in the steep areas ... particularly around waterways we’re going to step back around 50 to 100 metres,” he said.
Aratu Forests Ltd owns 35,000 hectares of pine forests across Tai Rāwhiti and Northern Hawke’s Bay - most of it was acquired from Hikurangi Forest Farms in 2019.
Chief executive Neil Woods said they also ended up with the previous owners’ issues, such as poor harvesting techniques leading to slash washing down stream and trees being planted in the wrong areas.
These are issues many in the sector are facing.
“We recognise and have for some time that not all trees have been put in the right place,” he said.
‘This could potentially be irreversible’
Slash has been causing huge problems for years, with mountains of the woody debris going into waterways, communities and beaches.
It’s resulted in the creation of a Transition Advisory Group (TAG), which is proposing to transition 60,000 to 100,000 hectares of Tairāwhiti’s forestry and pastoral land into permanent vegetative cover.
Sam Rowland from the Tairāwhiti Environment Centre is part of the group and said there was an urgent need for action.
“We have five to 10 years before this could potentially be irreversible; our topsoils are gone,” she said.
“It’s pretty devastating when you live in a region where the outdoors is what you do.”
TAG is using local expertise and knowledge to develop guidelines to support a wide range of transition opportunities across all land uses.
It’s working on a series of options and transition guidelines for specific sites.
The four different scenarios are pastoral land use transition in the presence of stock, pastoral land use transition involving stock exclusion, forestry land use transition involving harvest, and forestry land use transition without harvesting.
Rowland was hopeful they would get landowners on board, as she said it was imperative they acted quickly.
“This region inherited that problem ... for whatever reason the forefathers made those decisions at that point in time, but now we need to come to grips that this is a region[al] issue to solve but also a national one.
“We need help ... we have stepped up as well and willing to contribute what we can as a small region,” Thatcher Swann urged.
“We know there is more that can be done, and we’re asking Government to support us on this next stage.”
She said central government must step in with further support, and the council would be presenting a business case later in the year.
“It is a huge problem that we can’t solve alone. It is of the utmost importance that the Government does get in and support us.
“We know that we’re going to have more adverse weather events. We have seen what happens when woody debris isn’t controlled,” she said.
“Successive governments have yielded to [ETS] participants’ pressure rather than address those risks. But that hasn’t made the risks go away,” Upton said.
“At some point, the risks will become so evident that the Government will need to manage them.”
Woods wants the Government to help forest owners transition their more marginal areas into permanent bush.
“There needs to be some mechanism and policy change that allows Land Overlay 3B areas ... that the Government takes the carbon liability risk on to their balance sheet or if it’s going into native bush, they take it on their balance sheet for a period of time, for example, to at least de-risk that change in practice.”
Forestry Minister Todd McClay told RNZ he was aware of the group’s plan to transition up to 100,000 hectares of pine and pastoral land into permanent bush.
“There are a range of issues that would need to be worked through as part of any land use change decisions in the Tairāwhiti area,” he said.