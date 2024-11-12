By RNZ
Outdoor apparel giant Swanndri says an experiment burying a 50-year-old bush shirt into the ground shows the ability of strong wool to return to nature at the end of its life.
New Zealand merino producers Gus Bar and Tara Dwyer first buried an old Swanndri on their farm in Otago’s Middlemarch in 2022 to see how it would degrade over time.
Sandwiched in mesh wire and buried 30 centimetres deep, the final piece of the 31-micron strong wool shirt was dug up in October and showed a high degree of breakdown.
Swanndri head of marketing Jenny Drinkwater said while the project was more anecdotal than scientific, it showed how fast strong wool could break down in nature.