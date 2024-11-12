“It degraded really fast actually which is incredible for something that was so durable; it’s been worn regularly for 50 years,” she said.

“Within about nine months of the first burial, we saw some really significant degradation.

“We saw worms moving through the fabric and eating the fabric and returning those nutrients to the soil.”

She said it had degraded even more since then.

“Now two years later, it’s pretty much gone, apart from this bright red synthetic patch that’s still as good as the day it was made, I guess.”

The old Swanndri had been worn for 50 years. Photo / RNZ / Swanndri

Drinkwater said it showed how useful strong wool could be while also being gentle on the planet towards the end of its life.

“I think the results show that something made out of strong wool can have such a useful and hard-working life, but has a circularity about it and a limited impact at the end of its life.”

Drinkwater said the original bush shirt was first designed in 1913, then re-designed in 1927 with a hood, a laced front and long sleeves.

She said the product had been unchanged since 1927, though most Swanndri products were manufactured offshore in 2005.

- RNZ



