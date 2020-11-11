Stortford Lodge: Cattle prices lift, thanks to heavy rain

Photo / File

Plentiful warm, timely, rain and a full cattle rostrum saw cattle prices lift well at yesterday's Stortford Lodge store sale.

A big yarding of about 1200 head, some of outstanding quality, met good demand from buyers from Hawke's Bay with others from Taupo and Wellington.

Good two-year steers at 655kg went for $2015/head and several pens of yearling steers broke the $1000/head mark.

A feature of the yearling steer offering was the 67 friesian-cross cattle from Atlas Agriculture, Hororata, in Canterbury which sold particularly well.

A small yarding of store lambs sold on a par with last week.

PRICES

Cattle

Steers: 2yr, Ngamahanga Station, Okawa, 36 sth dev, av weight, 655kg, 307c/kg, $2015/head; 39 sth dev, av weight, 575kg, 315c/kg, $1810/head; 11 ang, av weight, 561kg, 323c/kg, $1815/head; L and J Symes, Mahia, 32 ang, av weight, 552kg, 320c/kg, $1770/head; 13 sth dev, av weight, 567kg, 311c/kg, $1770/head; Puke Farm, Pukehamoamoa, 25 ang, av weight, 523kg,. 335c/kg, $1755/head; Motonui Station, Omakere, 24 here-fries, av weight, 406kg, 307c/kg, $1250/head; 15 ang-cross, av weight, 421kg, 287c/kg, $1210/head.

Woodstock Farm, Takapau, 23 here-fries, av weight, 371kg, 297c/kg, $1105/head; I and P Waldrom, Waipawa, eight here, av weight, 382kg, 314c/kg, $1200/head; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, nine here-cross, av weight, 396kg, 311c/kg, $1235/head. Yrling, O'Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 28 ang, av weight, 385kg, 345c/kg, $1332/head; A Black, Nuhaka, 40 ang, av weight, 385kg 347c/kg, $1340/head; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 22 ang, av weight, 325kg, 348c/kg, $1135/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 24 ang, av weight, 322kg, 350c/kg, $1132/head.

Waipapa Station, Taupo, 27 ang, av weight, 266kg, 377c/kg, $1005/head; eight sth dev-cross, av weight, 270kg, 387c/kg, $972/head; Atlas Agriculture, Hororata, 19 fries-cross, av weight, 372kg, 338c/kg, $1260/head; 22 here-fries, av weight, 370kg, 330c/kg, $1225/head; 36 murray grey, av weight, 346kg, 324c/kg, $1125/head; 16 ang-here, av weight, 356kg, 341c/kg, $1215/head; five ang, av weight, 289kg, 347c/kg, $1005/head; J and E Riddell, Weber, 18 ang, av weight, 315kg, 349c/kg, $1100/head; 18 ang, av weight, 252kg, 387c/kg, $975/head; Kintail, Putorino, 12 ang, av weight, 213kg, 407c/kg, $872/head; D and M Farming, Blackburn, 14 ang, av weight, 342kg, 404c/kg, $1182/head.

I and P Waldrom, Waipawa, 20 ang, av weight, 267kg, 376c/kg, $1005/head; Woodstock Farm, Takapau, 20 ang-cross, av weight, 250kg, 324c/kg, $810/head; Maiarangi Holdings, Chatham Island, 10 here-cross, av weight, 237kg, 397c/kg $920/head; A and O Butler, Porangahau, five ang, av weight, 343kg, 349c/kg, $1200/head; R and C Edwards, Maraekakaho, six fries-cross, av weight, 295kg, 305c/kg, $900/head.

Bulls: 2yr, R Thompson, Nuhaka, 40 ang, av eight, 526kg 313c/kg, $1650/head; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 12 ang, av weight, 437kg, 309c/kg, $1355/head; Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 26 fries, av weight, 539kg, 298c/kg, $1610/head; 25 fries, av weight, 540kg, 310c/kg, $1630/head. Yrling, A Alder, Ongaonga, 10 here-cross, av weight, 360kg, 281c/kg, $1015/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Te Kopua, Muriwai, 11 charo-cross, av weight, 354kg, 265c/kg, $940/head; 16 charo-cross, av weight, 306kg, 255c/kg, $780/head; seven ang-cross, av weight, 333kg, 286c/kg, $955/head; 12 ang-cross, av weight, 302kg, 277c/kg, $840/head; I and K Mitchell, Eskdale, 11 ang and ang-here, av weight, 431kg, 293c/kg, $1265/head. Yrling, Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 43 ang, av weight, 266kg, 342c/kg, $910/head; 37 ang and ang-here, av weight, 260kg, 347c/kg, $905/head; 12 ang, av weight, 246kg, 350c/kg, $865/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 32 ang, av weight, 269kg, 346c/kg, $935/head; 38 ang and ang-here, av weight, 261kg, 355c/kg, $930/head; 17 ang, av weight, 248kg, 2354c/kg, $880/head; D and M Farming, Blackburn, 35 ang, av weight, 334kg, 340c/kg, $1140/head; Horoeka, Takapau, 24 ang, av weight, 330kg, 333c/kg, $1102/head; 10 ang, av weight, 291kg, 343c/kg, $1000/head; Maiarangi Holdings, Takapau, Chatham Island, 17 here-cross, av weight, 258kg, 353c/kg, $915/head; 13 here-cross, av weight, 213kg, 360c/kg, $770/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 17 here-cross, av weight, 302kg, 258c/kg, $780/head.

Ewes sold surprisingly well at Monday's sale. Photo / File

Sheep

Hoggets, l/t: Te Awatapu Downs, 164 m/s, $135; 119 m/s, $121; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 94 c/o, $147; Johanson Farms, Chatham Island, 30 m/s, $117; 75 ms, $103; 50 m/s, $100.

New season: Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 101 m/s b/f, $128.50; 186 m/s b/f, $110; 95 m/s, $99; Matai Moana, Bush Rd, 112 m/s b/f, $112.50; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 370 m/s b/f, $118.20; 217 m/s b/f, $108; Te Puna Grazing, Wairoa, 121 ram, $106; 139 ewe, $95.50.

Prime sale

Lighter ewes sold surprisingly well at Monday's sale.

With the grass growing so fast many of them were bought to clean up paddocks. Heavy ewes in the yarding of about 3750 head also sold well although slightly back on last week's strong sale.

The lamb yarding was of more mixed quality of about 520 head of hoggets and spring lambs.

There no cattle on offer again.

PRICES

Sheep

Ewes: Shorn, good, $163 to $171; med, $136 to $152; light, $129. Slipe, good,$155, $166.50; med, $139; light, $129. Woolly, good, $160.50 to $167; med, $135.50 to $140; light, $115 to $130.50. M/s 2th, $122, $133.

Lambs: Male, l/t, $100 to $175; b/f, $80 to $181; ewe, $71 to $148.50; m/s, $145. Spring, m/s, $123 to $151; b/f, $80 to $174; male, $121; ewe, $145.50, $160.50.