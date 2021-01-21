Stoats threaten Coromandel kiwi chicks on Motutapu

Kiwis for kiwi is a charity working to save the kiwi - our national icon. Pictured is a kiwi that was released to Motutapu. Photo / Bruce Jarvis

A charity is taking action after two stoat incursions on the island where Coromandel Brown Kiwi chicks have been transferred to safeguard their population.

Kiwis for kiwi say it has suspended any movement of chicks to Motutapu in the Hauraki Gulf after the incursions in 2020.

All chicks due for release on to the motu will be moved to creching facilities around the North Island where they'll be reared until they're around 1kg in weight.

On January 22, four birds originally destined for the motu will be relocated to Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

Kiwis for kiwi co-ordinator Paula Williams says before being aware of stoats on Motutapu, Kiwis for kiwi had released two Coromandel brown kiwi chicks this season to join the 107 already transferred to the motu.

These chicks were from Kuaotunu, were around four weeks of age and weighed 450 grams at release.

"In response to the incursion, the Kiwis for kiwi operations team met to agree on a course of action. The two priorities were to immediately remove the two chicks released this season which are most probably under 'stoat-safe' weight and, to return to a safe, predator-free motu state for the rest of the growing kiwi population on the motu as soon as possible."

The charity sent a kiwi-certified dog and handler team to the island on New Year's Eve to recapture these chicks and relocate them by helicopter to the National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua.

The team was successful in recatching one of the two chicks, with Jeff and Raine Williams sailing this team to the island.

Kiwis for kiwi also contracted a predator control expert to check traps on the motu alongside the Department of Conservation and Ngāi tai ki Tāmaki. In response to the recommendations made by this expert, more traps and field cameras are currently being installed and the trapping system is being intensified.

Work continues to track down the stoats and Kiwis for kiwi says it hopes the motu will be safe to continue transferring kiwi chicks to in the future.

"In the meantime, the safety of kiwi vulnerable to stoat predation is of utmost importance to Kiwis for kiwi and it is thankful to everyone who continues to protect this precious taonga on the mainland as well as on islands."