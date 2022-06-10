10 Jun, 2022 12:30 AM 2 minutes to read

Photo / ODT files

Waimahaka farmer Kevin Hall, of Hollyvale Farms, was the supreme winner in the Southland Farm Environment Awards handed out last night.

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the Ballance farm awards highlight sustainable farming and growing.

A dairy grazing and beef fattening business, Hollyvale Farms winters almost 1000 cows, has 270 heifer grazers and fattens 80 beef cattle.

Significant improvements on the farm include the investment in tunnel houses for about 700 cows, complete with sawdust bedding and silage-feeding facilities.

For the heifers being wintered on grass, baleage grazing is carefully managed so soil is protected. Cows enjoy pleasant conditions.

Paddocks across the 252ha farm have been regrassed, and the water supply improved.

Waterways have been fenced off, natives planted, and entertainment bunds installed.

The judges selected Hollyvale Farms as regional supreme winner due to it being an extremely well-rounded business, with decisions carefully considered and backed by science.

Hall also won the soil management award and agri-science award.

A field day will be at Hollyvale Farms on July 5.

Meanwhile, one of the longest-standing catchment groups in Southland, Pourakino Catchment Conservation Trust, won the catchment group award.

The Pourakino Trust was formed by a group of farmers who wanted to have a meaningful voice and address sediment issues at Riverton Estuary.

Other winners at the Southland Farm Environment Awards were:

People in Primary Sector Award: Liz and John Chittock, Jeff Farm.

New Zealand Livestock Farm Award: Wendy and Leon Black, Blackdale Stud.

Sustainability and Stewardship Award: Stu and Brooke Cameron, Valley View.

Innovation Award: Wendy and Leon Black, Blackdale Stud.

Management Award: Matthew and Kate McLaren, Camp-Hill Farming.

Wise with Water Award: Jaime McCrostie and Ben Worker, Eastbourne Dairy Farm.

Water Quality and Biodiversity Award: Chantal and Hamish McClean, Burwood Station.