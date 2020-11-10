South Taranaki Young Farmers ball a night of elegance

From left: Ball committee members Matthew McDougall, Emma Northcott, Marshall Jane, Kaitlin Best and Kate Thomson.

Young Farmers ditched their farming gear for a night of complete elegance at an annual Ball.

This year the annual Young Farmers Ball was hosted by the South Taranaki Young Farmers Club on November 7.

Ball committee member Kaitlin Best says the theme of the night was A night at Gatsby's.

"The 1920s are associated with luxury. All five of the committee members wanted the night to be completely elegant."

Kaitlin says the ball was meant to take place around July or August this year.

"Covid-19 regulations meant we couldn't run the ball during this time. We had been planning the event for awhile so we're very relieved the event could still run this year."

She says the decorations, photo booth and live music made the night 'truly elegant'.

"Roadhouse played on the night and they were amazing. I had heard them play before and I thought they would be quite fitting for the scene."

She says the night was enjoyed by everyone.

"It was a good excuse to dress up, get off the farm and socialise with other like minded people."

The money raised at the ball is going straight back to the South Taranaki Young Farmers Club so they can continue to organise events, Kaitlin says.

"It will go towards various events including our skills day which are aimed to teach people agricultural skills or upskill what they already know."

Kaitlin has been a member of the Young Farmers Club for two years.

"I first started with the Central Taranaki Young Farmers and I stayed with them for a year and a bit. When I moved I joined the south Taranaki Club as it was closer to me."

She encourages everyone to consider joining a Young Farmers Club.

"You meet a lot of like minded people and all the events they hold are amazing. It's a way to get out of the house or off the farm for a little while and socialise."

There are five Young Farmers Clubs in Taranaki making them accessible to everyone, Kaitlin says.

"No matter where you are there is an amazing Young Farmers Club near you."