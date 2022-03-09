South Taranaki has a district-wide water ban. Photo/ Unsplash

A lack of rain and a high demand for water has resulted in a district-wide water restriction for south Taranaki.

The restriction is being introduced on Saturday, March 12.

As part of the restriction, the odds and evens system is being reintroduced.

Hand-held hoses may be used early in the morning or in the evening on the odds and evens system and all unattended hoses, sprinklers and irrigation systems are banned.

South Taranaki District Council group manager community and infrastructure services Fiona Aitken says water supplies in Ōpunakē, Manaia, Rāhotu, Waverley and Pātea are low so consumers in those areas need to conserve water where possible.

"After seven years with no restrictions, we are now in the position of needing to implement this to ensure that we have enough drinking water to go around, and that we respect the principles of Te Mana o te Wai."

Residents need to limit non-essential water use wherever possible and look for, and fix, any leak on their property or farm.

"All water savings can make a difference."

Fiona says there are a number of ways to help conserve water.

"These include avoiding watering your lawns, choosing a shower over a bath, fixing any leaks and dripping taps, using full loads to wash clothes and dishes, reduce how often you wash cars and boats, do not hose down driveways or buildings and report leaks to council."

The restrictions will be in place until further notice although they are expected to be lifted in April.