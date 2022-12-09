The South Island Agricultural Field Days 2019 site. Photo / Supplied

South Island Agricultural Field Days organisers are readying themselves for a large turnout for next year’s event.

Farmer and contractor interest in machinery and equipment displays at the two-day field days starting on March 29 is expected to be high after the easing of shipping bottlenecks.

Committee chairman Hayden Dorman said the field days managed to just dodge the lockdown bullet in 2021, and next year promised to see an even bigger turnout of the latest in agricultural equipment, agritech and products.

“The exhibitors, who are either already booked or about to, appreciate having the space and facilities to showcase and demonstrate their equipment to visitors who mean business, who are coming because they want to see just how well it performs in the field,” he said.

The finishing touches are being placed on the upgraded Kirwee site, including paved roads, a new water supply, and expanded electricity grid.

Dorman said interest among farmers and contractors had heightened because of the difficulty many had in past years trying to secure gear and equipment due to global shipping delays.

“With this starting to return to normal, the field days provide an opportunity to really do your homework on what the best purchase decision may be, after some of the challenges in the past couple of years.”

Volunteer organisers had worked hard to keep the event focused on farmers and contractors, he said.