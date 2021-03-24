South Island Agricultural Field Days expects to draw 30,000 to North Canterbury

Photo / RNZ - Nate McKinnon

By Hugo Cameron of RNZ.

The Canterbury town of Kirwee is expecting to see up to 30,000 people turn up for one of the country's largest regional field days events this week.

The South Island Agricultural Field Days, founded in 1951, is the oldest show of its kind in New Zealand and is taking place through until Friday.

Event chairperson Michaela McLeod said she was looking forward to bringing the sector together after a tough year due to Covid-19.

"There have been a number of A&P shows and other events cancelled around the country. They are such important events for farmers and traders, and I know it's been very hard on a lot of people not having them," she said.

McLeod said 21 of the 80 hectares was starting to resemble a small agricultural town, with numerous banks, primary industry supply stores and innovators in the farming and primary sectors set to display their wares.

People attend the South Island Agricultural Field Days. Photo / RNZ - Nathan McKinnon

She said another 11 hectares was planted with crops ready to be harvested, allowing manufacturers to show their machines in action.

The demonstrations would not all be land based - there would also be showcases of helicopter spraying and spreading operations.

McLeod said this year's field days should be a chance for farmers and agricultural workers to put their heads together.

Photo / RNZ - Nathan McKinnon

"The South Island Agricultural Field Days is the perfect place to meet and talk to like-minded people, share ideas and discuss challenges you might be having. It's an opportunity to find out where other people are at and take some of those thoughts and ideas back to your business," she said.

- RNZ