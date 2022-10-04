Federated Farmers Arable chairman Colin Hurst says the weather has continued to go against arable farmers since the harvest with some bedraggled autumn crops needing to be resown. Photo / Supplied

Arable farmers are redrilling some of their autumn-sown crops that got soaked by a wet winter.

Federated Farmers arable chairman Colin Hurst began putting in about 15 hectares of spring-sown milling wheat as well as replacing 30ha of autumn-sown wheat last month at his South Canterbury farm.

The farming leader is concentrating on sowing drier parts first at the Makikihi 700ha mixed arable property.

He said it had been challenging for growers working with wet soils.

"It was really wet through July and August and because of all that wet we are well behind with the spraying and fertiliser we normally would have done.

"Some of the crops have already taken a hit with the wet weather and there are some bare patches that need redrilling."

His spring sowing programme includes about 40ha of kale and fodder beet for winter grazing and 20ha of linseed.

Spring crops usually go into the ground from August to October, but this can extend to November if sunshine hours are down.

July was the wettest month nationally and the wettest month on record of any month around Christchurch since records began in 1863.

Slugs have also thrived in the wet soils and increased the workload of farmers as they face lower yields.

Hurst said he had committed to milling wheat because returns had improved.

"Prices for milling wheat are up 50 per cent on last year, so it's still looking positive as far as returns go."

He said there was no point working the soils before they were ready.

"The simple message is don't cultivate wet soils because you lose your soil structure. You just need to be patient with cultivation.

"It will dry out eventually, but it has been challenging, especially if you've had stock on as the soils will be pugged up."