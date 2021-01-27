Small yarding of dairy weaners ends Dannevirke season

The top Friesian weaner bulls from Sinclair Bros at $440/head.

The Dannevirke and Pahiatua PGG Wrightson dairy weaner sale ended the season on January 26 with a predictably smaller yarding of 240 stock and a small turnout of buyers who nevertheless bid spiritedly for the best quality stock.

There were only 29 Friesian bulls for sale, Sinclair Brothers topping the price at $440/head.

Beef X weaner bulls numbered just 27 and averaged $427/head with nothing reaching the last sale figures of $500+.

Dairy heifers represented 60 per cent of the stock on sale and were keenly contested with the average at $443/head, autumn born Angus X topping the sale at $590/head from L Cooper.

That ends the sale of dairy weaners for the season with a Cattle Fair set for February 11.