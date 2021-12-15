Sheepmeat 'standout performer', exports show

A sheep. Rotorua Specialist School cross-country at the Rotorua tree trust. 18 June 2021 The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

The annual value of New Zealand's red meat sector exports was up 27 per cent in October this year compared with the previous corresponding period, the Meat Industry Association says.

Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said sheepmeat had been a "standout performer", its value having increased by 25 per cent to $309 million.

The major sheepmeat markets by value were China, up 25 per cent to $131 million; the United States, up 54 per cent to $46 million; and the Netherlands, up 94 per cent to $29 million.

A mixture of supply constraints and good demand in key markets had contributed to the high sheepmeat prices, Karapeeva said.

Those factors included Australia rebuilding its sheep flock and Brexit-related issues.

United Kingdom sheepmeat exports to the European Union had been affected by Brexit.