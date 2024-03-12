Celebrating the Patearoa Collie Club's centenary on the Maniototo last week were life member Charlie Hore (left), president Andrew Hore, judge Neville Hore and patron Jim Hore. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A sheepdog trials club has changed venues many times in the past century, but a Maniototo family remains a constant.

The Patearoa Collie Club’s centenary trial was held over today and yesterday.

A newspaper report on the first annual trial in 1924 stated the “doggie men” in attendance included Charles “Chas” Hore, who won one guinea for his dog having the fastest time in a novice or maiden event.

“That was my grandfather, who helped start it off,” club patron Jim Hore said.

Just like his grandfather and father Charles “Chappie” Hore, Jim and the preceding two generations of Hore men have all been club patrons, life members and former presidents.

Jim has competed in every club trial since 1972.

“I never miss a trial.”

The 100 years of shared history of the Hore family and the club continues.

For the centenary, Jim’s brother Neville was judging the short head and yard.

“It is going to be my last judging. I’ll still compete though,” Neville said.

Jim’s son Andrew Hore is the current club president.

“We are lucky the tradition of the Hores has kept going,” Andrew said.

Andrew’s brother Charlie Hore was made a life member at a ceremony in Patearoa on Sunday night.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” Charlie said.

The recognition was for services to the club, including being a former president and continuing to supply half-bred lambs for the heading courses.

All of the Hore men ran a dog in the centenary trial except for Andrew.

“I run the bar,” Andrew said.

Prize money had been increased for the centenary trial, including $200 for winning the open event and $500 for the highest combined score on a hunt and heading course.

Andrew thanked the Andrews, Newth and Weir families for allowing the club to have its current clubrooms and courses on their land.

Charlie opened the short head and yard course on the first run of the day with dog Patch, but was unable to pen the sheep.

The first competitor to get points on the leaderboard was Boyd Tisdall and his dog Zed, of Lee Stream.

Charlie said the club had about 35 members.

“The club’s pretty healthy at the moment.”

The Patearoa Collie Club trial venues

1924 to 1950s - Patearoa Domain on the current golf club grounds.

1950s to 1972 - Clachanburn.

1972 to 1997 - Alnwick.

1997 to present - Hamilton Diggings Rd.