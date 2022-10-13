The Gisborne competitions are the first in the region from the East Coast to Wairarapa since the Dannevirke A and P Show at the start of February 2021. Photo / File

The Gisborne competitions are the first in the region from the East Coast to Wairarapa since the Dannevirke A and P Show at the start of February 2021. Photo / File

The new Shearing Sports New Zealand season steps up another notch this weekend as two competitions rebound from pandemic cancellations.

They are the Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Poverty Bay A and P Show, and the Ellesmere A and P Society's Selwyn Show Shearing Championships.

The Gisborne competitions, on Friday and Saturday, are the first in the region from the East Coast to Wairarapa, since the Dannevirke A and P Show at the start of February 2021.

The competitions open with a speed shear and quick throw in the Gisborne Showgrounds from 1 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gisborne's 2017 world champion woolhandlers, Joel Henare and Maryanne Baty, will be off to an 8 am start on Saturday, taking a tutorial in the pavilion.

This will focus on first-time competitors, or those in the early stages of their careers contesting the novice and junior events that start a full day of shearing and woolhandling competition immediately afterwards.

The competition includes the second round of the Wools of New Zealand Woolhandling Selection Series, the first round having been at Waimate last weekend.

The Ellesmere Shears at Leeston were last held in 2019.

Competition organiser James Palmer said it was difficult getting it running again after two years off and Shearing Sports New Zealand said it was vital competitors attended competitions to ensure they were successfully revived.

The pandemic struck just as the Ellesmere show was about to celebrate 150 years.

Upcoming shows in the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar

October 14-15 (Friday/Saturday):

Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships (Poverty Bay A and P Show): Gisborne Showgrounds, Main Rd, Gisborne 4010.

Friday - Speed shear starts 1 pm, intermediate, senior, open, plus quick throw.

Saturday - Competition starts 8 am, junior, intermediate, senior and open shearing; novice, junior, senior and open woolhandling. Entries on the day, Be early, register early.

Circuit points: New Zealand Shears Circuit (open shearing); North Island Woolhandling Circuit (open, senior, junior); New Zealand World Championships Selection Series (open); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 15 (Saturday):

Ellesmere A and P Society Selwyn Spring Show: Ellesmere Showgrounds, 1650 Leeston Rd, Leeston 7632.

Shearing starts at 10 am, junior, intermediate, senior, open and speed shear. Entries on the day.

Circuit points: Canterbury Shearing Circuit (open); Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit (junior, intermediate); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 21 (Friday):

Great Raihania Shears Hawke's Bay: Hawke's Bay A and P Show, Tomoana Showgrounds, Elwood Ed, Hastings, Hawke's Bay 4172.

Shearing and woolhandling start 8 am, junior, intermediate, senior and open shearing; junior, senior and open woolhandling. Entries are available on the day, register early.

Circuit points: New Zealand Shears Circuit (open shearing); North Island Woolhandling Circuit (open, senior, junior); New Zealand World Championships Selection Series (open); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 22 (Saturday):

Northern A and P Rangiora: Rangiora Showgrounds, 156 Ashley St, Rangiora 7400. Shearing starts at 9 am, junior, intermediate, senior, open, open plate and open blades.

Open and blades will start before lunch.

Circuit points: Canterbury Shearing Circuit (open); Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit (junior, intermediate); Open Blades World Championships New Zealand Team Selection series; Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.