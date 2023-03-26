Photo / File

National Shearing Circuit champion Angus Moore proved too good for the opposition in possibly his last competition of the year when he won the open final at his home Flaxbourne A and P Show in Ward on Sunday.

In a rare contest of over 10 Corriedale lambs each, Moore was pipped for time honours by North Canterbury shearer Lyall Windleburn, but clearly had the best quality points, winning the four-man final by 8.26pts overall.

It was his fourth win of the summer – three in the wider Tasman-Marlborough region and the comparative giant-killing act of winning the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit final (albeit for a third time) over five different wool types at the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 4, when he was also runner-up in the Golden Shears Open final.

His other two wins were at the Marlborough and Nelson A and P shows in November and in all, he has shorn in 10 finals in the Shearing Sports New Zealand season, including national circuit shows Alexandra (fourth on Merinos), Waimate (runner-up on long strong wool), and Marton (sixth on strong wool lambs).

He was also the organiser of the shears at the Flaxbourne show, 45km south of Blenheim, and was one of seven in the open grade, among 23 spread across the four classes.

Clarence blades and machine shearing contractor Scott McKay won the senior final by 1.74pts from runner-up Timo Hicks, of Tapawera, and English shearer Alex Kiriakos won the intermediate final by almost 10 pts from runner-up Beau Cameron, of Blenheim.

There was a surprise first win for Sam Murray, of Ward, in the junior final, almost seven points clear of North Canterbury shearer Lydia Thomson, who has shorn at more than 20 shows during the season, including two in the North Island, shearing 19 finals, with nine wins, as far apart as Nelson and Winton.

She’s also shorn in women’s events at Waimate, Christchurch and the Golden Shears.

There are three competitions remaining this season, with the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti on Thursday to Saturday, the Oxford A and P Show Shears also on Saturday in North Canterbury, and the Mackenzie A and P Show lamb shears on Easter Monday.

Results from the Flaxbourne A and P Show Shears at Ward on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Open final (10 sheep): Angus Moore (Ward) 12min 24.69sec, 51.83pts, 1; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 12min 19.72sec, 60.09pts, 2; Willy Skimming (Oamaru) 14min 4.87sec, 64.04pts, 3; Richard Sampey (Blenheim) 15min 2.12sec, 67.91pts, 4.

Senior final (6 sheep): Scott McKay (Clarence) 10min 57.88sec, 48.73pts, 1; Timo Hicks (Tapawera) 10min 39.47sec, 50.47pts, 2; Seymour Lambert (Ward) 10min 50.1sec, 51.17pts, 3; Alice Watson (Seddon) 11min 26.18sec, 53.51pts, 4.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Alex Kiriakos (Todmorden, England) 8min 43.97sec, 46.45pts, 1; Beau Cameron (Blenheim) 7min 55.97sec, 47.55pts, 2; Radar Thompson (Ward) 8min 51.84sec, 49.09pts, 3; Marcus Taylor (Inland Road) 10min 18.67sec, 59.68pts, 4.

Junior final (2 sheep): Sam Murray (Ward) 5min 10.84sec, 25.54pts, 1; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 6min 10.15sec, 32.51pts, 2; Jack Murray (Ward) 6min 50.97sec, 44.55pts, 3; Jimmy Peter (Ward) 5min 24.47sec, 68.72pts, 4.