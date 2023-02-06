Some shearing gangs are reported to be three weeks behind schedule. Photo / 123rf

RNZ

The recent wet weather in the North Island has left shearing gangs weeks behind and some sheep are unable to get to sheds for shearing due to damage on farms.

Shearing Contractors Association president Mark Barrowcliffe said wet weather right through December and January had crews falling behind - but last week’s deluge has made things worse.

“Everyone’s just getting further behind as the backlog grows and there are more lambs coming on board, so yeah it’s getting frustrating.

“The rain has been good for farmers because they have plenty of grass but they have other issues like flystrike to deal with now.”

Barrowcliffe said shearers that had come from overseas were getting frustrated because they were sitting on their hands.

“They’ve come here to work, they’re away from their family and friends to earn good money but at the moment gangs just can’t work if it’s too wet.”

We’re hearing everything from gangs being on time to being two to three weeks behind, he said.

“Normally by now we’d be finishing shearing in the North Island and we’d be heading to the South Island to help those guys but lots of contractors still need their staff up here to finish some of the hardest hit areas.”

Shearing contractors and farmers need to keep the communication going so everyone knows what sort of delays to expect, Barrowcliffe said.

