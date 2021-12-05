'She looks like me': Campaign aims to attract more women to the meat industry

Still from the "She looks like me" video of Cromwell Butcher, Jayne McMillan (left). Photo / Supplied

Still from the "She looks like me" video of Cromwell Butcher, Jayne McMillan (left). Photo / Supplied

A global campaign to change perceptions of careers in the meat industry, highlight female role models and encourage more women to join the sector has been launched in New Zealand.

"She Looks Like Me" Aotearoa will showcase the breadth of roles and career options that exist in the meat supply chain

The campaign launches with the day in the life video of Cromwell Butcher, Jayne McMillan who has combined her love of science and her connection to the rural sector.

McMillan said when she started in the industry 27 years ago, there were no women on the processing floor and they were largely confined to administration roles.

"Through hard work, passion and resilience I now own and operate a boutique butchery and delicatessen where I am CEO, human resource manager, accountant, butcher, packer, customer service representative and more.

"I am proud to share my meat industry story through the 'She Looks Like Me' campaign, and urge any women to consider this sector."

There was a role for everyone, from technical, butchery or trimming through to marketing, procurement, and leadership, McMillan said.

"Your opportunity for growth is endless. Take the leap. I am living, breathing proof of where that first step can take you."

The campaign follows New Zealand's commitment to getting more women into the meat sector following the "Gender Representation in the Meat Sector 2020" report which showed that women account for 36 per cent of the industry's global workforce.

A first of its kind for the meat industry, the campaign aims to challenge stereotypes about working in meat and put a human face to the sector at a time when it faces increased public scrutiny and pressure to become more diverse.

Laura Ryan, global chair of Meat Business Women, which created 'She Looks Like Me', said the industry needed more visible role models to attract female talent.

The meat industry also needed to showcase more of the career opportunities available, Ryan said.

"Many people still think working in the meat industry means being a farmer or working on the production line – and they often think it means being a man.

"By championing real women who work in our sector, 'She Looks Like Me' will shine a light on the meat industry in a way that's never been done before, giving it a human – and female – face and showing the career options that exist."

The industry – businesses and individuals – are encouraged to download the digital resources from the Meat Business Women website, share the campaign videos and post their own #shelookslikeme content.

More information can be found at the Meat Business Women website.

More information about New Zealand's meat industry and the varied roles within, can be found at meatyourcareer.co.nz