A worker at a Bay packhouse has been seriously injured. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured after an incident at a Bay kiwifruit packhouse.

The serious incident at Trevelyan Pack & Cool Ltd, in Te Puke, happened on Monday involving a forklift reversing into a staff member.

Staff provided immediate emergency response at the scene of the incident, before the person was airlifted to Waikato hospital, Trevelyan Pack & Cool said in a statement.

The injured person had undergone surgery and their condition was now described as stable.

The relevant authorities had been informed and investigations are under way. The site was released back to Trevelyan Pack & Cool Ltd by WorkSafe shortly after the notification of the incident.

Managing director James Trevelyan confirmed the injured person had worked on site since March. The company is in the process of supporting the families and the extended forklift team.

He further added that Trevelyan Pack & Cool Ltd would continue to work with the relevant authorities over the coming days and weeks.