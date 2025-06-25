More than farming

Craig said it was important for farmers and growers to take a break from their all-consuming businesses and engage in outdoor activities, enjoy fresh air, exercise, and connect with fellow farmers, rural families, and industry professionals.

Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust also links in with other community groups and activities such as “Welcome-In” and Te Puke Young Farmers Club.

Coming up at the end of August is the annual “Brunch on Us” initiative, coinciding with calving in the dairy sector, which sees Rural Support host 7-8 breakfasts for all primary industries across the Bay of Plenty.

“These are always very well attended,” Craig said.

Primary industries are also catered for at an annual golf tournament run by Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust in November at Whakatāne.

For newcomers, Craig recommended checking out the trust’s Facebook page’s event information and also those of its stakeholders.

“It’s a great way for newcomers to connect with their local community,” she said.

“We also encourage people to explore the events posted on our website.”

Edgecumbe connections

Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust regional coordinator Jodie Craig.

Living in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Craig grew up in Edgecumbe and linked up with the Rural Support Trust in 2017 when the Edgecumbe stop bank broke and flooded the town and neighbouring farms.

The trust is chaired by Edgcumbe resident Miles Mander, with eight facilitators across the Bay of Plenty.

Craig serves as both regional coordinator and facilitator.

It has representatives dedicated to Federated Farmers, Rural Women New Zealand and horticulture.

She is also secretary of the Primary Sector Coordination Group in the Bay of Plenty, which similarly involves Fonterra, Federated Farmers, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

She said the Rural Support Trust’s 0800 help line, overseen by experienced facilitators, would help choose the right person to assist in resolving the challenge at hand.

Craig said trust facilitators were located throughout the region.

“They are rural people with local knowledge and experience.

“The facilitator will travel to where they are needed.

“Contact is one-on-one at a place that suits the individual.”

Through greater awareness of the free service, Craig said demand was increasing every year.

“Rural Support is absolutely ingrained in the community.”

Tough times

Craig said regular issues/challenges faced by farmers included compliance with government and local authority regulations, finances, weather and “normal life pressures”.

She said the primary industries had come through “some really hard years”, particularly through weather events.

Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust has a number of key partners, including Fonterra, FMG, Farmstrong New Zealand, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and DairyNZ.

Craig said the organisation also had access to advice from rural professionals such as accountants and bankers.

“Creating relationships is a big part of what we do.”

Rural Support focuses on providing confidential, impartial and free practical and emotional support to farmers and growers facing challenges and change.

In particular, the organisation offers support around mental health, financial stability, employment, rural isolation and adverse events.

Craig said there were three main areas Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust delivered as part of its services:

-One-on-one support for farmers and rural communities in need.

-Adverse event response, providing critical assistance during challenging times.

-Community resilience, helping to strengthen connections and well-being within rural communities.

The trust covers an area taking in Western Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Kawerau, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

Craig said it supported orchardists as well as farmers, with 82% of the kiwifruit orchards in the country within the Bay of Plenty.

“Our vision is to support and strengthen Bay of Plenty rural people and their communities through challenging times

“The Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust is a charitable organisation set up to work with the rural community when times are tough on the farm or in the family.”

Craig said it was part of a nationwide network of rural support trusts that assisted rural individuals and communities during and after extreme weather and other adverse events.