Rural Support Trust events are a great way for farmers to connect with their local community. Photo / Michael Craig
It seems rather fitting that a key initiative of the Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust is called Turning of the Tide.
The event – held in Whakatāne over three evenings – was billed as “A paddock-to-point-break trivia night”.
Regional coordinator Jodie Craig said this evolved from the Surfing forFarmers initiative, which the Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust also partnered in.
As the name suggests, farmers and growers meet throughout summer at various beaches across the region for a free surf lesson and surf session, followed by a yarn and a sponsored barbecue. Simple, fun, easy.
Locations include Ōhope, Pukehina, Mt Maunganui and Waihi Beach, plus Rural Riders in Rotorua.
Craig said it was important for farmers and growers to take a break from their all-consuming businesses and engage in outdoor activities, enjoy fresh air, exercise, and connect with fellow farmers, rural families, and industry professionals.
Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust also links in with other community groups and activities such as “Welcome-In” and Te Puke Young Farmers Club.
Coming up at the end of August is the annual “Brunch on Us” initiative, coinciding with calving in the dairy sector, which sees Rural Support host 7-8 breakfasts for all primary industries across the Bay of Plenty.
“These are always very well attended,” Craig said.
Primary industries are also catered for at an annual golf tournament run by Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust in November at Whakatāne.
For newcomers, Craig recommended checking out the trust’s Facebook page’s event information and also those of its stakeholders.
“It’s a great way for newcomers to connect with their local community,” she said.
“We also encourage people to explore the events posted on our website.”
Edgecumbe connections
Living in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Craig grew up in Edgecumbe and linked up with the Rural Support Trust in 2017 when the Edgecumbe stop bank broke and flooded the town and neighbouring farms.
The trust is chaired by Edgcumbe resident Miles Mander, with eight facilitators across the Bay of Plenty.
Craig serves as both regional coordinator and facilitator.
It has representatives dedicated to Federated Farmers, Rural Women New Zealand and horticulture.
She is also secretary of the Primary Sector Coordination Group in the Bay of Plenty, which similarly involves Fonterra, Federated Farmers, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries.