In October 2025, the much-loved Coast & Country News celebrates 25 years.
That’s 300 editions of the popular monthly agricultural and horticultural newspaper that has remained a favourite in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty for a quarter of a century, through the primary industries’ highs and lows, financialcrises and a pandemic.
The first edition was in October 2000, a publication under the newly formed Sun Media banner with Claire Rogers and her late husband, Brian, at the helm.
“Brian and I had been working together for many years on rural publications and were well-known and respected in the sector, so we were able to hit the ground running with Coast & Country News,” Claire said.
Claire handled the advertising and business side, and Brian the editorial side.
The couple and their “amazing team” won numerous community newspaper awards.
In 2024, NZME purchased Sun Media, which included Coast & Country News, the Weekend Sun and SunLive.
Sheryl Haitana, editor, 2009 to 2011
“Coast & Country News was a fantastic regional newspaper to work on, offering a wide range of topics across the primary sector with a connection to the local community,” says Sheryl Haitana, one of the paper’s first editors.
Sheryl says Claire and Brian Rogers created a strong team culture, and Brian’s attention to detail helped sharpen her skills as an editor.
A standout memory for Sheryl was sharing stories of the kiwifruit industry’s recovery from PSA, which affected the Bay of Plenty region enormously.
“For Coast & Country News to reach 300 issues is a fantastic achievement for a print newspaper in today’s environment.”
Elaine Fisher, editor, 2011 to 2018
“I enjoyed telling the inspiring stories of the farmers and growers, custodians of the land, who provide our food and contribute to the wealth of our nation. It was a privilege to meet them and share their stories,” says former editor Elaine Fisher.
In 2014 and 2016, Elaine won Horticulture New Zealand awards for Excellence in Horticultural Journalism.
While Elaine was editor, Coast & Country News also won the 2014 Best All-Round Newspaper title in the Community Newspaper Awards, and she was runner-up in the Best Senior Journalist Associate Award.
Merle Cave, editor, 2018 to 2020
Merle Cave was a journalist working for community newspapers and initially joined Sun Media as a journalist on the Weekend Sun before taking on the role of editor for Coast & Country News.