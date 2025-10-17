That blend of editorial and advertising worked well for them.

She said Brian was a talented writer, a good photographer and spent time putting his creativity into the page layouts.

“The paper was a perfect way to show what people were doing on the land, and our goal was always to provide a really good read and platform for stories that wouldn’t otherwise have been told.”

The couple and their “amazing team” won numerous community newspaper awards.

In 2024, NZME purchased Sun Media, which included Coast & Country News, the Weekend Sun and SunLive.

Sheryl Haitana, editor, 2009 to 2011

“Coast & Country News was a fantastic regional newspaper to work on, offering a wide range of topics across the primary sector with a connection to the local community,” says Sheryl Haitana, one of the paper’s first editors.

Sheryl says Claire and Brian Rogers created a strong team culture, and Brian’s attention to detail helped sharpen her skills as an editor.

A standout memory for Sheryl was sharing stories of the kiwifruit industry’s recovery from PSA, which affected the Bay of Plenty region enormously.

“For Coast & Country News to reach 300 issues is a fantastic achievement for a print newspaper in today’s environment.”

Elaine Fisher, editor, 2011 to 2018

“I enjoyed telling the inspiring stories of the farmers and growers, custodians of the land, who provide our food and contribute to the wealth of our nation. It was a privilege to meet them and share their stories,” says former editor Elaine Fisher.

In 2014 and 2016, Elaine won Horticulture New Zealand awards for Excellence in Horticultural Journalism.

While Elaine was editor, Coast & Country News also won the 2014 Best All-Round Newspaper title in the Community Newspaper Awards, and she was runner-up in the Best Senior Journalist Associate Award.

Merle Cave, editor, 2018 to 2020

Merle Cave was a journalist working for community newspapers and initially joined Sun Media as a journalist on the Weekend Sun before taking on the role of editor for Coast & Country News.

“I just loved being part of Coast & Country News because it was a way to connect with my roots, having grown up rurally on a dairy farm and knowing what matters to rural people.

“This publication is so well-respected across the regions it serves and always has been,” Merle said.

She enjoyed meeting people in all the primary industries and learning about what is important to them, and she still assists with research for the paper.

Catherine Fry, writer/photographer since 2018

Coast & Country News journalist, Catherine Fry interviewing Country Calendar Producer, Dan Henry on set in 2024. Photo / Ivan Nelson

A keen writer and photographer, Catherine Fry has spent the past seven years with Coast & Country News.

The role takes her all over the central North Island, often spending a whole day on the road, interviewing for several stories.

“I’ve been privileged to visit so many spectacular and breathtaking private farms to meet and tell the stories of our amazing farmers and growers,” Catherine said.

Her most memorable experience was spending two days on the set of Hyundai Country Calendar to write a behind-the-scenes story.

She always gets a buzz when one of her photos is used as the cover picture.