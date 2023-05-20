Will to Live and Rural Change founder Elle Perriam. Photo / Supplied

By Leah Tebbutt of RNZ

A wellbeing programme designed to give farmers and rural people access to counselling sessions has been forced to pause due to insignificant funding - right when it’s needed most.

The RuralChange Fund (born out of the Will to Live Charitable Trust) is the brainchild of Canterbury woman Elle Perriam who was compelled to lead change after her partner, a young farmer, took his own life in 2017.

“It was around about March that we ran out essentially. Well, we had to pause the programme and it was coinciding with the Hawke’s Bay flooding,” Perriam says, overcome with emotion.

“Applications skyrocketed through the roof, as expected, and we couldn’t keep up with the demand and it was heart-wrenching to have to turn people away ... or not turn them away but put them on a waitlist till we receive more support and funding.”

At the end of last year something changed, Perriam says. The RuralChange Fund went from receiving five applications a week to between 25 to 30 a week.

Then Cyclone Gabrielle caused devastation across the top and eastern parts of the North Island and even more farmers were reaching out for support.

“Demand exceeded our fundraising effort for five years.

“We spent over $130,000, so all our efforts that we raised in five years [were] out the door within 18 months to these farmers, which was the goal.

“The whole time I wanted to see this money go directly to the people on the ground.”

Now Perriam has brought more people on to help urgently apply for grants, and sponsorships and make relationships with government contacts.

The programme’s website also accepts donations and some generous donors choose to gift their tax rebates.

Different rural organisations have also reached out wanting to host fundraising events, Perriam says.

“I think that’s just really special where rural industry, businesses and clubs get behind and want to keep it going because there’s no other service for our farmers and growers out there that just directly give some help.”

An ACC-funded study for the mental health programme Farmstrong found that 58 per cent of recently injured farmers were able to link their accident to stress associated with farm work. Another 24 per cent claimed aspects of diminished mental health were a major contributor to their injury.

Perriam is proud of every person who has ever sent in an application, noting that is the hardest step.

She never has a dry eye when reading over the 100-plus testimonials from people who’ve sought support from RuralChange.

“Getting help and actually seeking external, neutral support goes so far. Seeing people writing novels to us about the profound change they’ve had in their lives... they’re empowered to take care of their health and they have more resources now.

“And not only does it affect the person who’s going through the programme, but also their loved ones and their immediate community. If we have a full cup to give, it affects our partners, our parents, family and friends.

“It’s a ripple effect for everyone, whether the individual knows it or not.”

Perriam says she knows it’s a tough time to ask for monetary donations. If people have ideas or want to extend help through time or labour, her emails were open.

- RNZ