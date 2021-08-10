Roadside mystery: Dead wallaby disappears after report

Photo / File

The origin of a dead wallaby spotted on the side of the road between Oamaru and Kakanui last month remains a mystery.

On the weekend of July 24-25, the Otago Regional Council received a report of a dead wallaby in Beach Rd.

Regional council environmental implementation manager Andrea Howard said when staff went to retrieve and inspect the carcass, it was gone.

"The wallaby had been removed from the site it was reported and therefore ORC staff were unable to examine it," Howard said.

"Anecdotal reports indicate that the wallaby appeared to have been hit by a car at the location it was reported, on Beach Rd."

There had been no other sightings of wallabies in the area since the report was received, she said.

Wallabies were established in South Canterbury for recreational hunting in the 1870s.

The population has been steadily increasing in density and spreading in geographic range from the South Canterbury "containment area" since user-pays pest control was introduced in 1992.

They are classified as an "unwanted organism" under the Biosecurity Act 1993.

This dead Bennett's wallaby, pictured on the side of the road between Oamaru and Kakanui, was reported to the Otago Regional Council last month. Photo / Supplied

The regional council launched its wallaby programme in 2016, when there was a sharp rise in numbers in Otago, but rapidly increased its efforts after receiving $382,000 in Government funding this year, as part of the national wallaby eradication programme.

In June, the council deployed ground and aerial contractors to collect data on where wallabies were present, and destroy those sighted, in the Kakanui Mountains, the Shag River (between Kyeburn and Dunback), the Dunstan Mountains and from the Lindis Pass to Lake Hawea.

Howard said there were signs of wallabies in two areas, and one wallaby was killed in the Kakanui Mountains during the June operation.

There would be ongoing monitoring at these sites, and further work was planned to continue surveillance throughout likely wallaby habitats in Otago next season.

"We are aiming to eradicate wallabies from Otago," she said.

"Numbers are still very low, which makes tracking down these highly mobile animals over such a vast area challenging.

"Reports from the public of any wallaby sightings assist our efforts to identify and control this pest. This also helps us to prioritise ground and aerial surveillance."

So far this year, the regional council had received 33 reports of wallabies in Otago.

Once reports were received, staff made contact with informants for further details and, where possible, to locate the animal, Howard said.